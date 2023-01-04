'Elvis' to screen for free in select US cities on 88th anniversary of Elvis Presley's birth

Acclaimed Elvis Presley biopic 'Elvis' will screen for free in 10 US cities on the birthday of the King of Rock and Roll (January 8). The studio behind the project, Warner Bros, is teaming up with the late singer's estate Graceland. Presley, who died in 1977, would have been 88 this year.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann and written by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner, the film featured Austin Butler in the titular role. He has received a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama category for his performance. Tom Hanks essayed Colonel Tom Parker, the singer's agent who financially abused Presley. Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Luke Bracey were also in the cast.

The film was a mild success. On a budget of $85 million, the film grossed $286 million.

'Elvis' received mostly positive reviews. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the movie scored 77 per cent. The critical consensus reads, "The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance."