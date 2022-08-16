Elvis' 45th death anniversary: Things you may not have known about King of Rock and Roll

King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis Presley needs no introduction. He is unarguably the most popular musician of all time. Flaunting his curled lip, long sideburns, swivelling hips, and over-greased pompadour, he popularized rock and roll music in America in the 50s. His charm left many ladies floored back then while men took tips from him on how to woo women. 

In 1977, the three-time Grammy winner's shocking death left the world saddened. He reportedly suffered from a heart attack, likely brought on by his diet and drug use. Even though the singer is not with us anymore, he lives on through his legacy.

This year, August 16 marks his 45th death anniversary. To mark the day, check out some lesser-known facts about the star.

Elvis' twin

Elvis had a twin who unfortunately didn't make it through the complicated birth. The King was born on January 8, 1935, in a two-room house in Tupelo, Mississippi.

First song

Elvis recorded his first track on an acetate record, at Sam Phillips’ Memphis Recording Service, as a gift for his mother. He paid $4 to have the song tracked. 

Shoe polish as hair dye

In the initial phase of his career, Elvis used shoe polish on his hair to make it black and shiny. He did so to hide his natural sandy blond hair colour.

Never wrote a song

The Memphis music legend reportedly recorded more than 600 songs in his music career but never wrote a song in his life. It seems that he was a great singer but didn't have any interest in songwriting.

Served in military

At the height of his fame, Elvis served two years in the military and fought for his country. During the Cold War, the US instituted a peacetime draft as the Soviet threat was growing rapidly. When Elvis’ number was called, he reported for duty despite being famous and rich.

Priscilla & Lisa

After seven years of courtship, Elvis and Priscilla tied the knot on May 1, 1967. They welcomed their daughter Lisa Marie on February 1, 1968. But soon after her birth, Elvis became distant from his wife and the couple parted ways in 1972.

