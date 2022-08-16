Elvis' 45th death anniversary: Things you may not have known about King of Rock and Roll

King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis Presley needs no introduction. He is unarguably the most popular musician of all time. Flaunting his curled lip, long sideburns, swivelling hips, and over-greased pompadour, he popularized rock and roll music in America in the 50s. His charm left many ladies floored back then while men took tips from him on how to woo women.

In 1977, the three-time Grammy winner's shocking death left the world saddened. He reportedly suffered from a heart attack, likely brought on by his diet and drug use. Even though the singer is not with us anymore, he lives on through his legacy.

This year, August 16 marks his 45th death anniversary. To mark the day, check out some lesser-known facts about the star.