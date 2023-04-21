Top 10 world news: Oliver Dowden named UK's Deputy PM, over 400 killed in Sudan crisis, and more

In the latest, Oliver Dowden was appointed Deputy Prime Minister by the British government on Friday. Dominic Raab had resigned earlier in the day as a result of a report into allegations that he had bullied colleagues. In the ongoing crisis in Sudan, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated a death toll crossing 400, with 3,500 injuries. In the US, a man charged with participation in the January 6 storming of Capitol Hill opened fire on cops sent to check on him. In other news, a new video has surfaced that documents the harrowing operation to save Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo from a crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna.

Click on the headlines to read more.

The violent civil war between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary forces has led to the death of more than 400 while 3,500 have been injured, the World Health Organization (WHO) informed on Friday. UNICEF added that at least nine children were among the dead and more than 50 had been wounded.

The UK government has named Oliver Dowden as the deputy prime minister. As per Reuters, Dowden currently serves as cabinet office minister in the Sunak government and was previously the chairman of the Conservative Party but had resigned from the post last June after two crushing by-election defeats for the party.

A man charged with participation in the January 6 storming of Capitol Hill opened fire on cops sent to check on him. As per a news release by the US Department of Justice, on April 12th, the man, Nathan Donald Pelham, 40, of Greenville, Texas allegedly "fired several shots towards law enforcement days before his first court appearance" and has now been also charged with a federal firearm crime.

The sanctions imposed by the Western world on Russia may not have deterred Putin from stopping his Ukraine invasion but the voices that are challenging him are certainly facing the heat. TV channel Dozhd, also known as TV Rain, widely recognised as one of the very few remaining Russian channels critical of Putin is facing heavy losses due to sanctions.

After the G7 condemned its ballistic missile launches and demanded that it completely denuclearise, North Korea retaliated Friday saying its position as a nuclear power is "final and irreversible."

A second woman has come forward to say she was raped while working at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), as reported by Sky news. The woman allegedly contacted The Guardian after it broke the first-ever historical claim that a woman CBI employee was assaulted at a party in London in 2019.

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab announced his resignation on Friday following the release of a report by independent lawyer Adam Tolley KC into allegations that he bullied government staff. The report was handed to PM Rishi Sunak before being published who has accepted Raab's resignation already.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated on Friday that China was unhappy with Japan about Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to the Yasukuni Shrine. With reference to the start of a spring celebration on Friday, according to The Japan Times, Kishida sent a ceremonial offering to the shrine. In a daily briefing in Beijing, Wang stated, "China is firmly opposed to the negative moves by Japan."

A Russian warplane accidentally fired a weapon into its own city of Belgorod near Ukraine late Thursday (April 20), causing a blast which resulted in damage to nearby buildings, reported the TASS news agency citing the country’s defence ministry. The incident has injured at least two people.