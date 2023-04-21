UK political turbulence LIVE | Former Dep PM Raab says inquiry into his behaviour 'sets a dangerous precedent'
United Kingdom's Deputy PM Dominic Raab has resigned following allegations of bullying. This is the third high-profile departure of a minister from PM Rishi Sunak's government. Stay tuned to WION for all the live updates of the UK political turbulence
Writing for Telegraph, Dominic Raab has now referred to the inquiry as "the Kafkaesque saga I endured," and said, "if that is now the threshold for bullying in government, it is the people of this country who will pay the price."
"Kafkaesque," as per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, relates to something "suggestive of Franz Kafka or his writings," or as having "a nightmarishly complex, bizarre, or illogical quality."
Rishi Sunak was personally warned about Dominic Raab’s conduct but showed appalling judgment in choosing to appoint him. Rather than showing leadership, the PM has proven himself too weak to give his Deputy his marching orders.— Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) April 21, 2023
"In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people," said Raab in his resignation to UK PM Rishi Sunak.
In a resignation statement he shared on Twitter, Raab said he was keeping his word. He also dismissed the inquiry's findings, calling them "flawed," and said they "set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government."
My resignation statement.👇 pic.twitter.com/DLjBfChlFq— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 21, 2023
Dominic Raab, who was the United Kingdom's justice secretary as well as deputy prime minister, has been accused of victimising his civil servants in three different government departments.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab says the inquiry looking into his workplace behaviour "sets a dangerous precedent," which will "paralyse the ability of ministers to deliver for the British people"