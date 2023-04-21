UK political turbulence LIVE | Former Dep PM Raab says inquiry into his behaviour 'sets a dangerous precedent'

Writing for Telegraph, Dominic Raab has now referred to the inquiry as "the Kafkaesque saga I endured," and said, "if that is now the threshold for bullying in government, it is the people of this country who will pay the price."

"Kafkaesque," as per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, relates to something "suggestive of Franz Kafka or his writings," or as having "a nightmarishly complex, bizarre, or illogical quality."