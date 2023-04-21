ugc_banner
UK political turbulence LIVE | Former Dep PM Raab says inquiry into his behaviour 'sets a dangerous precedent'

WION Web Team
London, United KingdomUpdated: Apr 21, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

Stay tuned to WION for all the live updates of the UK political turbulence. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

United Kingdom's Deputy PM Dominic Raab has resigned following allegations of bullying. This is the third high-profile departure of a minister from PM Rishi Sunak's government. Stay tuned to WION for all the live updates of the UK political turbulence

21 Apr 2023, 4:05 PM (IST)
Kafkaesque saga

Writing for Telegraph, Dominic Raab has now referred to the inquiry as "the Kafkaesque saga I endured," and said, "if that is now the threshold for bullying in government, it is the people of this country who will pay the price."

"Kafkaesque," as per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, relates to something "suggestive of Franz Kafka or his writings," or as having "a nightmarishly complex, bizarre, or illogical quality."

21 Apr 2023, 3:55 PM (IST)
Opposition minister claims Sunak was 'personally warned' against Raab
21 Apr 2023, 3:48 PM (IST)
Inquiry set 'the threshold for bullying so low,' says Raab

"In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people," said Raab in his resignation to UK PM Rishi Sunak.

21 Apr 2023, 3:44 PM (IST)
Watch | UK: Rishi Sunak needs to stop 'dither and delay' over deputy PM's future says Dominic Raab
21 Apr 2023, 3:41 PM (IST)
Dominic Raab's resignation statement

In a resignation statement he shared on Twitter, Raab said he was keeping his word. He also dismissed the inquiry's findings, calling them "flawed," and said they "set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government."

Take a look at the statement.

21 Apr 2023, 3:38 PM (IST)
UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab resigns following bullying allegations

Dominic Raab, who was the United Kingdom's justice secretary as well as deputy prime minister, has been accused of victimising his civil servants in three different government departments. 

Read more here.

21 Apr 2023, 3:30 PM (IST)
Inquiry 'sets a dangerous precedent': Former Dep PM Raab

Former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab says the inquiry looking into his workplace behaviour "sets a dangerous precedent," which will "paralyse the ability of ministers to deliver for the British people" 
 