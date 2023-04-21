ugc_banner

Breaking | UK deputy PM Dominic Raab resigns after bullying allegations

London, United KingdomEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Apr 21, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

Breaking news. Photograph:(WION)

Follow Us

Story highlights

UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab, as per reports, has resigned after bullying allegations

UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab, as per reports, has resigned after bullying allegations. Raab, who is justice secretary as well as deputy prime minister, has been accused of victimising his civil servants in three different government departments.

(This is breaking news. More to follow)

 

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Six-year-old shot after basketball rolls into North Carolina man's yard, suspect held in Florida

24-year-old masters student from India shot dead in United States' Ohio; police release pics of suspect

Virginia becomes 17th state in US to include Sikhism in public school syllabus