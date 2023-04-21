Breaking | UK deputy PM Dominic Raab resigns after bullying allegations
Story highlights
UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab, as per reports, has resigned after bullying allegations. Raab, who is justice secretary as well as deputy prime minister, has been accused of victimising his civil servants in three different government departments.
(This is breaking news. More to follow)
(With inputs from agencies)
