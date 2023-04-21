WATCH | How Polish climber rescued India's Anurag Maloo from depths of Annapurna crevasse

A video of Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo's rescue has gone viral on social media after it was announced that he was pulled out from a crevasse in Mount Annapurna in Nepal. The dramatic video shared online showed renowned Polish climber Adam Bielecki rescuing Maloo from the crevasse on Annapurna. The 15-second video was shared on Twitter by Everest Today late Thursday (April 20).

"We commend Adam Bielecki for his unwavering courage and professionalism in the face of danger," Everest Today said and thanked Bielecki for his bravery and expertise in rescuing the Indian mountaineer.

"Your help in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse is nothing short of extraordinary. RESPECT," Everest Today further said.

Maloo, 34, went missing on Monday after he fell into a deep crevasse of Mount Annapurna, the tenth-highest mountain in the world. He had fallen 300 metres down a crevasse on the 26,545-feet. He was found alive in critical condition and was flown to a hospital in Kathmandu.

Confirming the development, Anurag's brother Sudhir said, "He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive."

On Thursday, Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks said that five sherpas and two foreign climbers used ropes to rescue Maloo, the news agency Reuters reported.

"This sort of rescue is rare because the location is very dangerous. For one person, seven other climbers put their lives at risk. It was his sheer luck that they found him alive," Sherpa said.

Anurag is a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan and has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra. He became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India and is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

(With inputs from agencies)

