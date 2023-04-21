North Korea hits back at G7, says position as nuclear state 'final and irreversible'

After the G7 condemned its ballistic missile launches and demanded that it completely denuclearise, North Korea retaliated Friday saying its position as a nuclear power is "final and irreversible."

This comes after G7 ministers in a joint statement condemned North Korea for its "unprecedented number of unlawful ballistic missile launches, including the April 13 launch of what North Korea claimed as a solid-fuel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile."

"We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the goal of North Korea’s complete, verifiable, and irreversible abandonment of its nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs, and any other weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs," the G7 document read.

Hitting back at the US and other G7 nations, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said the country will remain an "undeniable reality" even if it's not accepted. She also condemned the US and other members for urging Pyongyang to denuclearise.

She said that Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons was solely done to protect itself from American threats. She urged Washington to halt its "hostile policy" towards North Korea in order to safeguard its own security. "It is an anachronistic idea if you think that only Washington has the right and capability to carry out a nuclear strike," reported Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoting the foreign minister.

"As long as we have the strength to hit back against U.S. nuclear threats, we will never seek recognition or approval from anyone."

Choe said urging North Korea to denuclearise is an illegal interference in country's internal matters. The minister further cautioned US and G7 nations that Pyongyang will resort to strong action in case its sovereignty and fundamental interests are violated.

"We will continue all legitimate action granted to any sovereign states until military threats from the U.S. and its allied hostile forces are completely eliminated, and the hostile environment that impedes our independent existence and development is fundamentally ended," Choe said.

US and South Korea drills flared tensions

North Korea has increased its ballistic launches in recent times as US and South Korean perform their yearly military drills. These drills have sparked an angry response from North Korea, which has dubbed them a practice for "an all-out, nuclear war."

North Korea also tested a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time last week. It is seen as one of its most provocative military displays in recent memory. The missile is touted to be a more mobile and difficult-to-detect weapon that could ostensibly target the whole US.

