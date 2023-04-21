Man charged with participation in Capitol hill riot opens fire at police; faces up to 18 years in jail

A man charged with participation in the January 6 storming of Capitol Hill opened fire on cops sent to check on him. As per a news release by the US Department of Justice, on April 12th, the man, Nathan Donald Pelham, 40, of Greenville, Texas allegedly "fired several shots towards law enforcement days before his first court appearance" and has now been also charged with a federal firearm crime.

He has been charged with a criminal complaint for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The fresh charge comes just days after he was on April 11 charged with our misdemeanour counts stemming from his alleged participation in the January 6th breach of the US Capitol building.

If found guilty, he could be sentenced up to 15 years in federal prison for the felony gun charge and three years for the misdemeanour charges.

He was given until April 17th to surrender. Soon after, as per Raw Story, a relative of Pelham called the police with information about a gun in the felon's possession.

When police conducted a welfare check, Pelham shot at them. Reportedly, the standoff between Pelham and the police lasted for nearly three hours.

"At approximately 9:38 p.m., Mr. Pelham – a previously convicted felon – walked onto the porch and allegedly fired towards several deputies, who could be heard on body-worn camera video noting bullets ‘whiz’ by them," said the DOJ in a statement published on its website.

"A deputy instructed Mr. Pelham to put his gun down, but he continued to wave it until re-entering his home. At 10:46 pm, Mr. Pelham again exited the residence and fired multiple rounds."

No one was injured in the standoff. A later search of the Pelham residence revealed "a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and four boxes of ammunition, as well as several 9mm sized holes in the walls." On Wednesday, April 19 the felon made his initial appearance before US Magistrate Judge Toliver.

(With inputs from agencies)

