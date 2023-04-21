Musk leaves a mess...Texans try to deal with 'fallout' of failed SpaceX rocket Starship

Elon Musk was not very 'particulate' about the success of the mission, and a Texas city is bearing the fallout. Port Isabel, a Texas city, is bearing the fallout of the billionaire's Starship rocket launch. The SpaceX which took to the skies on Monday, before subsequently exploding, has reportedly coated the Texan city with sand dust. Not only this, as per a report by the Independent, the launch was staged in the middle of a "one-of-its-kind preserve for migratory sea birds."

The city is around eight kilometres or nearly five miles away from the launch site, but the distance really didn't matter in this case. Cars, homes and roads were all reportedly left covered in a layer of dust after the blast-off.

Pictures posted by residents on social media websites show Starship "particulates" covering their possessions.

Getting reports from multiple people now of “particulates” raining down in areas of Port Isabel after the nearby explosion of the SpaceX rocket stack Starship/Superheavy, 4 minutes after liftoff this morning from Boca Chica in the Rio Grande Valley. pic.twitter.com/Vb9ritd7JE — Pablo De La Rosa (@pblodlr) April 20, 2023 ×

So rad! Or, rather, RUD. Still a huge win for SpaceX, can't wait for the next one. Btw, we got peed on by Starship about 10m after launch with a bunch of mud/dust. pic.twitter.com/gW0PfM2RqO — Jared Fuller (@BarkEaterBear) April 20, 2023 ×

The dust cloud was something else during the #StarshipLaunch — Epic Genius - Online Classes and Essays Expert (@writerelly) April 20, 2023 ×

The Dust of death are over us — Doris Wagner (@DorisWagner1) April 21, 2023 ×

The city too has confirmed the reports. "Cameron County Emergency Management Division has confirmed that the dust that fell this morning in Port Isabel was sand and soil from near the Space X launch site that was lofted into the air by the force of lift-off," the city confirmed, as per Business Insider.

Speaking to the publication, a representative of the Derry Elementry School, Port Isabel said people's vehicles were covered with ash.

"When the rocket launched, after it exploded, all the vehicles got a whole bunch of ash on them. Inside the school, we didn't get anything. It was just the outside."

As per Christopher Hooks, an Austin-based journalist, the launch impacted a preserve for migratory sea birds.

"SpaceX elected to build this launch site in the middle of a one-of-its-kind preserve for migratory sea birds, some of which travel thousands of miles to lay eggs there," he said on Twitter.

SpaceX elected to build this launch site in the middle of a one-of-its-kind preserve for migratory sea birds, some of which travel thousands of miles to lay eggs there https://t.co/fA3u7gEehp — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) April 20, 2023 ×

The highly anticipated launch ended in failure after just minutes into its launch from the Gulf Coast Starbase facility in South Texas. As per reports, Starship reached a peak altitude of nearly 32 kilometres before the explosion.

