China, S Korea condemn Kishida's ritual offering to war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated on Friday that China was unhappy with Japan about Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to the Yasukuni Shrine. With reference to the start of a spring celebration on Friday, according to The Japan Times, Kishida sent a ceremonial offering to the shrine. In a daily briefing in Beijing, Wang stated, "China is firmly opposed to the negative moves by Japan."

The Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which pays tribute to top generals who were found guilty by international tribunals of planning and directing the war and who also caused millions of deaths, is seen as a symbol of Japan's former military aggression in China and South Korea, as reported by Reuters.

The Yomiuri Shimbun was informed by sources with understanding of the situation that the Japanese Premier has no intentions to visit the Shinto temple during the two-day festival.

On Friday, members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan paid a visit to the shrine in honour of the spring festival, including Minister of Economic Security Sanae Takaichi.

Additionally objecting to Kishida's Friday ceremonial offering was South Korea's foreign ministry.

“The government expresses deep disappointment and regret that Japan’s responsible leaders have once again offered tribute or paid pilgrimage to the Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies Japan’s past war of aggression and enshrines war criminals,” the ministry said.

“The Korean government urges responsible figures in Japan to face its history and show humble introspection and true remorse for the past with its action,” it added.

Kishida has made offerings for the spring and autumn festivals of the shrine since since he became prime minister in October 2021.

He made a similar ritual offering to the shrine on the Aug 15, 2022 on the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in the war.

Why is the Yasukuni Shrine controversial?

Yasukuni Shrine honours the souls of the nation's more than 2.4 million war dead, but it also contains the graves of Japanese military commanders who were found guilty of war crimes by an international tribunal after World War II.

Former prime ministers, including the slain Shinzo Abe, and other MPs have visited the shrine in the past, drawing harsh criticism from China and South Korea, where there are still strong memories of Japanese militarism before and during the war.

High-ranking legislators such as the health minister Katsunobu Kato and the head of the House of Councillors Hidehisa Otsuji also brought ritual offerings to the shrine.

(With inputs from agencies)