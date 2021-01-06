Top 10 world news: No bail for Assange, WhatsApp's new policy, and more

A court in London denied bail to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Wednesday. He will now remain in custody with US appeal towards his extradition from UK. Alibaba's Jack Ma has shut its musing streaming app under Chinese pressure. EU has approved use of Moderna vaccine. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, 3 children were killed after they played with a grenade found in a field near Peshawar. Read this and more in out top 10 world news brief!

London court denies bail to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange





Assange will now remain in custody pending a US appeal that blocked his extradition. The US government has charged the whistleblower of leaking secret military documents.

Under pressure from China, Jack Ma's Alibaba Group to shut down its music streaming app





Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, which is currently under scrutiny by the Chinese government for alleged monopoly practices is set to shut its music streaming service in a bid to scale down its businesses

China records several coronavirus cases near Beijing; imposes new restrictions





Reports said residents had visited village events in Xiaoguozhuang, Shijiazhuang as state-run Xinhua news agency reported the provincial capital had moved to suspend train service in order to combat the fast-spreading virus.

EU regulator approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine amid surge in cases





The European Medicines Agency had earlier approved the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine last month as the EU began vaccinating citizens across countries from December 27.

Pakistan: Children find a grenade, it explodes killing 3 as they play with it





Accidents involving discarded ordnance are common in northwestern Pakistan which has a border with Afghanistan

Shortage of oxygen kills every coronavirus patient in Egyptian hospital's ICU





Every coronavirus patient who was kept in the intensive care unit the Al-Husseiniya Central Hospital in Egypt reportedly died on Saturday owing to the lack of oxygen in the ward

EU threatens China of more sanctions, wants Hong Kong opposition figures released





European Union had previously imposed sanctions on China in July 2019 when China had passed the controversial National Security Law

UK PM Johnson says end of lockdown in England will be slow unwrapping





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday any end to the latest lockdown in England will be a "gradual unwrapping" when the regions of the country will move out of stringent restrictions step by step.

WhatsApp updates privacy policy, asks users to accept terms or app will be deleted





The in-app notification did not elicit much details but clicking on the links clearly mentioned the key changes in how WhatsApp will collect and process users' information going forward, and the partnership with Facebook, its parent company, as part of a larger unification drive between the family of apps.

Why is Earth spinning faster than it has in 50 years?





Our planet Earth may be spinning faster than it has in over 50 years!

