EU threatens China of more sanctions, wants Hong Kong opposition figures released

European Union on Wednesday called for release of dozens of opposition figures in Hong Kong. The EU also said that it was eyeing imposing more sanctions on China over its crackdown on pro-democracy activists, leaders and businessmen.

"We are currently analysing the situation to see how we might need to react. There are other possibilities open to us, sanctions for example," European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told journalists.

He said that the sanctions if imposed, will have to be unanimously agreed by EU's 27 member states. The states had come together in July 2019 to slap sanctions on China when it passed the controversial National Security Law. The law was invoked by China to stamp out dissent in Hong Kong.

Under a treaty China signed ahead of it taking back Hong Kong from British colonial rule in 1997, Beijing committed to maintain a "one country, two systems" approach guaranteeing relative autonomy in the territory for 50 years.

(With AFP inputs)