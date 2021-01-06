Pakistan: Children find a grenade, it explodes killing 3 as they play with it

A grenade killed 3 children as it exploded while they played with it in Pakistan. The incident took place near Peshawar and killed 2 others. The four brothers and a neighbour were playing when they found the rusty grenade near a village.

Local police official confirmed the casualties and said that the children played with the grenade they found.

"The children first played with it and later hit it with a stone causing it to explode," Mansoor Aman, a local senior police official, told AFP.

Accidents involving discarded ordnance are common in northwestern Pakistan which has a border with Afghanistan. Old mortar shells, grenades etc are often smuggled across the border. Some of these munitions date back to the Soviet war in the 80s.

The area was also once a hub of anti-Taliban activities, with locals forming militias to fight against the insurgents.

Last year, five people were killed when a worker at a scrap metal shop tried to recycle an old mortar shell that exploded as he tampered with it.

(With AFP inputs)