EU regulator approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine amid surge in cases

As coronavirus cases continue to mount in Europe, EU's medicines watchdog approved the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Watch:

The European Medicines Agency had earlier approved the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine last month as the EU began vaccinating citizens across countries from December 27.

EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said: "This vaccine provides us with another tool to overcome the current emergency, it is a testament to the efforts and commitment of all involved that we have this second positive vaccine recommendation just short of a year since the pandemic was declared by WHO."

Moderna's vaccine was found to be 94.1 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

"EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine Moderna to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 in people from 18 years of age," the European Medicines Agency said.

Europe has seen the highest number of coronavirus-related casualties with Italy, Spain, France being the worst-hit, other countries have also been hit hard in the second wave including Switzerland and eastern European countries.

Several European governments have put their countries under lockdown as they battle the virus. EU has been battling with logistical issues in rolling out the vaccines as the Netherlands was seen to be lagging behind in administering the Pfizer-BionNTech vaccine.

The French government faced similar criticism after the national inoculation campaign got off to a slow start.

The World Bank has warned that delays in vaccine distribution could limit the global economic recovery to just 1.6 per cent this year.