Shortage of oxygen kills every coronavirus patient in Egyptian hospital's ICU

Every coronavirus patient who was kept in the intensive care unit the Al-Husseiniya Central Hospital in Egypt reportedly died on Saturday owing to the lack of oxygen in the ward.



The event was caught on camera by a patient’s relative in the hospital, which reportedly took place when oxygen levels at the hospital dropped to less than two per cent of the capacity, as reported by the Middle East Monitor.

There simply wasn’t enough oxygen left to treat patients with coronavirus, leading to their demise.

According to the Middle East Eye, this marks the second such incident whereby lack of oxygen caused the death of patients. Just hours before this incident, patients at the ICU of the Zefta General Hospital also died.

But Egyptian officials have denied such incidents, claiming that only four patients passed away at the Al-Husseiniya Central Hospital, claiming that none of these deaths were linked to oxygen shortage, but happened due to chronic diseases.



The person responsible for filming at the ICU has been summoned by the police for questioning.

A member of Egyptian parliament however claimed that the oxygen shortage was actually responsible for the death, as reported by the Middle East Eye.

“The patients died as a result of negligence at the Al-Husseiniya hospital and the mismanagement of the oxygen shortage crisis,” MEE cited Rahmo as saying.



The parliament member further said that the intensive care doctor had informed the hospital director of shortage in oxygen supply at least an hour before the incident.

Egypt has recorded 145,000 cases of coronavirus so far, with 7,918 deaths due to the virus. In addition, 115,000 people have recovered in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 1,119 new infections of the virus were reported in the country, and 55 new deaths were also lodged.