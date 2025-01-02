Day after the US was shaken by attacks on New Year's Day, authorities have been investigating a possible military connection between the New Orleans attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar, and Matthew Livelsberger, the driver involved in the Cybertruck explosion outside US President-elect Trump's hotel in Las Vegas.

In other news, the Israeli military killed the chief of Hamas-run police force and his deputy in an airstrike in the Gaza humanitarian zone, Hamas said on Thursday. The strike also claimed the lives of 11 others, while 15 were injured.

Investigation on for military link between New Orleans and Cybertruck attack suspects: Authorities

Authorities launched an investigation into a possible military connection between the New Orleans attack's suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, and Matthew Livelsberger, the driver in the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas.

Hamas police chief, deputy killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza humanitarian zone

The chief of Hamas-run police force and his deputy have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, the Palestinian militant group said on Thursday (Jan 2).

Who is Matthew Livelsberger, suspect in cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas?

Matthew Livelsberger, a native of Colorado Springs, has been identified as the suspect in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion that happened outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday (Jan 2).

Indian PM Narendra Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in New Orleans that killed 15

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 2) condemned the truck attack in the United States city of New Orleans, which claimed the lives of 15 people.

Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol resists arrest for third day, vows to 'fight to the end'

Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol resisited arrest for a third consecutive day on Thursday (January 2). Yoon remained inside his official residence and vowed to "fight" authorities who are trying to arrest him over his failed attempt to impose martial law.

‘US is breaking down’: Trump blames open borders, Democrats after deadly New Orleans attack kills 15

In a scathing statement, US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday (January 2) criticised what he called "weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership" in the United States. His comments followed a deadly car attack in New Orleans, although he did not directly mention the incident in his post.

'Why can't Centre say it will consider genuine grievances of farmers,' asks Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard a petition related to the ongoing farmers' protest and questioned the Centre for not making a statement that they would consider genuine demands of protesting farmers and their doors are open.

US NSA Jake Sullivan to travel to India next week

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will be travelling to Delhi next week for the key US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) talks. He is expected to be in India on Monday and Tuesday and will co-chair the talks with his Indian counterpart, NSA Ajit Doval. This will be the 3rd round of iCET talks that have taken place since the launch of the initiative in January of 2023 in Washington.

BGT 2024-25: Rohit Sharma opts out of Sydney Test amid poor form; Shubman Gill set to return - Report

Indian Test team captain Rohit Sharma will sit out of the Sydney Test match against Australia starting on Friday (Jan 3) as the two sides prepare for the series finale. According to several media reports, Rohit has informed chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir that he will not play in the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) contest with Shubman Gill replacing him in the batting order. The likely change will also see Jasprit Bumrah captain the side as he did in the Perth Test in November.

Sooraj R. Barjatya to return to romance with OTT debut Bada Naam Karenge

Sooraj R. Barjatya, known for giving us timeless classics in the romance genre will soon make his OTT debut with SonyLIV’s Bada Naam Karenge. With a legacy rooted in heartfelt storytelling and cherished family values, Rajshri Productions will start their OTT journey with a love story.