Matthew Livelsberger, a native of Colorado Springs, has been identified as the suspect in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion that happened outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday (Jan 2).

He has been identified as the driver whose Cybertruck exploded, according to NBC affiliate KOAA News5.

Livelsberger was 37 years old and had several Colorado Springs addresses associated with him, the publication stated.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched a townhouse complex, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) stated. The block is located on the east side of Colorado Springs in the Stetson Hills neighborhood.

The FBI reached one of the addresses mentioned. However, he has not been identified by the officers yet.

Know about the incident

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside US President-elect Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday (Jan 1) killing at least one. Meanwhile, at least seven bystanders suffered minor injuries.

The electric car arrived at the Trump International Hotel's glass entrance moments before it burst into flames. The authorities are investigating the incident as a possible act of terror.

Moreover, Turo, a peer-to-peer car-sharing platform based in San Fransico, is under scrutiny following two fatal incidents involving vehicles rented through the service.

According to the authorities, vehicles involved in a deadly attack in New Orleans and an explosion in Las Vegas were rented via Turo.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday (Jan 1) said that both Cybertruck and F-150 suicide bomb incidents seem to be linked and look like acts of terrorism.

He also said that both vehicles involved in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks were rented from the same app which creates speculation that the incidents are linked.

“Appears likely to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

In another post, Musk stated, "Evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack," adding, "Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken."

