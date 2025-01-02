Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing platform based in San Fransico, is under scrutiny following two fatal incidents involving vehicles rented through the service. Authorities confirmed that vehicles involved in a deadly attack in New Orleans and an explosion in Las Vegas were rented via Turo.

Understanding Turo

Turo is a platform that enables private car owners to rent out their vehicles to others. Established in 2010 as 'RelayRides' and rebranded in 2015, the service connects renters with trusted hosts. Unlike traditional car rental services, Turo does not own the vehicles on its platform but operates as a marketplace for peer-to-peer rentals. Users must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and provide personal information for verification. The service offers several vehicle pickup options, including in-person, delivery, or app-based keyless access.

Turo and the recent incidents

In New Orleans, Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a Ford F-150 Lightning truck into a New Year celebrations crowd on Bourbon Street, resulting in 15 deaths and injuries to over 30. The vehicle had been rented through Turo. The company has confirmed its cooperation with the FBI in the ongoing investigation.

A Turo spokesperson stated, "We are heartbroken to learn that one of our host’s vehicles was involved in this awful incident. We are actively partnering with the FBI. At the time of the reservation, there was nothing in Jabbar’s background that would have flagged him as a safety risk."

In Las Vegas, a Tesla Cybertruck rented via Turo exploded near the Trump Hotel. The vehicle, which contained fireworks and gasoline, detonated in the valet area, killing the driver and injuring seven others. Authorities confirmed that this vehicle was also rented through Turo, but investigations have not linked the two incidents.

Company response

Turo issued a statement to NewsNation, expressing condolences to those affected. The company clarified that the Ford F-150 Lightning involved in the New Orleans attack belonged to a host on the platform. It also reiterated that there were no safety flags in Jabbar’s background at the time of the reservation. Turo emphasised its commitment to cooperating with law enforcement in addressing any safety concerns related to these incidents.

The recent events have raised questions about the security measures of peer-to-peer car-sharing platforms. Turo stated it is working closely with authorities to ensure that safety protocols are reviewed and strengthened where necessary. Investigations into both incidents remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies)