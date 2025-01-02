A surprising move? Maybe not!

Yoav Gallant, former Israeli defence minister, resigned from the Knesset on Wednesday following his dismissal from the role of defence minister by Prime Minister Netanyahu in November 2023. Gallant’s decision to resign came after 45 years of service to Israel, which includes his tenure in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and various political positions, notably his time as a member of the Knesset and as the defence minister. He cited the need to "stop and reassess the situation" as the key reason for his resignation, a sentiment he expressed both in his public statement and through his resignation letter submitted to the Speaker of the Knesset.

Gallant elaborated that there are times in both military and political service when stepping back is necessary to evaluate the path ahead. His remarks on the conscription law, which he criticised for potentially undermining the needs of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel’s security, also connect to ongoing debates within the country. The law, which was moving through the Israeli legislature, aims to grant military exemptions to Haredim, the ultra-Orthodox Jews, a community that has long been controversial in its relationship with Israel’s military service requirements. Gallant’s concerns over the law’s impact on the IDF’s readiness and the nation’s security were raised in this context.

Who are the Haredim and why are they reluctant to carry out military duties?

The term "Haredim" (or "Haredi" in singular) refers to ultra-Orthodox Jews, the most devout and observant group within Judaism. They live in close-knit communities, separate from mainstream society, while dedicating their lives to prayer and religious study. Haredi men typically wear black suits, overcoats, and large fur hats, while women dress in long, modest clothing and cover their heads.

This group adheres to a lifestyle that isolates them from external influences, engaging only in necessary economic activities to maintain their "purity" from worldly materialistic distractions. Before the state of Israel was established, an arrangement known as "torato umanuto" (meaning "Torah study is his occupation") was created. The main aim of the policy was to allow a limited number of senior yeshiva students to be exempt from military service if they focused solely on Torah study, which was believed to safeguard the nation from external threats.

Initially, this exemption applied to a small portion of Israel’s population. However, as the Haredi community has rapidly grown, so has the number of ultra-Orthodox men eligible for conscription. As of 2024, around 13,000 young Haredim turn 18 each year, but around 90 per cent of them avoid military service. As per the Government of Israel, an estimated 66,000 Haredim did not serve in the Israeli army last year.

The conscription law: A tight rope for Netanyahu?

The Israeli Knesset in June last year voted 63-57 to revive a bill aimed at ending military conscription exemptions for ultra-Orthodox religious students. The bill sought to increase conscription gradually, but it had provisions to reduce the exemption age from 26 to 21. The then defence minister Yoav Gallant opposed it, saying the bill signals “engagement in petty politics at the expense of the Israeli military.” Opposition leader Yair Lapid also criticised the move, calling it “one of the most despicable moments of humiliation of the Israeli Knesset ever,” and described it as a “law of evasion and insubordination.” The vote followed a Supreme Court ruling requiring equal conscription, which threatened to destabilize Netanyahu’s coalition, as his religious partners strongly oppose any changes to the existing norms. “We have a great opportunity that should not be missed,” said far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, underscoring the tension surrounding the bill.

What's ahead for Gallant?

Despite stepping down from the Knesset, Gallant made it clear that he would remain a member of the Likud party and continue to support its ideological, national, and Zionist principles, thereby dismissing the speculations regarding his retirement from politics. He also asserted his commitment to fighting for these values while expressing concerns about the current political environment in Israel. Many political pundits believe that Gallant’s decision to resign after decades of service is deeply symbolic. It marked a moment of reckoning for him as he reflected on his long military and political career.

After resigning from the government, Gallant made it clear that he would continue to be involved with the Likud party. “I remain committed to Likud’s national and ideological direction, even as I am stepping away from active participation in the current government’s decision-making,” said Gallant.

Furthermore, Gallant stated, “My decision to step down also stemmed from my belief in the importance of reassessing one’s course of action when necessary.” He likened his resignation to moments on the battlefield when soldiers must pause, analyse the situation, and make strategic decisions. His resignation is not an end but rather a stop on a longer journey, reflecting his ongoing commitment to Israel and its security, albeit outside the current government structure.

