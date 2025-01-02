Sooraj R. Barjatya, known for giving us timeless classics in the romance genre will soon make his OTT debut with SonyLIV’s Bada Naam Karenge. With a legacy rooted in heartfelt storytelling and cherished family values, Rajshri Productions will start their OTT journey with a love story.

Directed by Palash Vasvani, the series will exclusively stream on Sony LIV.

Bada Naam Karenge Plot and Other Details

Teaser for Bada Naam Karenge dropped today and we can safely say that it was all about laughter, love, and the unparalleled bonds of family. Bada Naam Karenge unfolds the journey of Rishabh and Surbhi, whose arranged marriage takes a beautiful and unexpected turn when things of their past come in front. Amidst playful misadventures and moments, they set out to discover a connection beyond all expectations.



On his OTT debut, Sooraj R. Barjatya said, “This series holds a special place in my heart. With Bada Naam Karenge, we delve into the beauty of relationships, the depth of love, and the strength of family values. It’s about finding balance amidst life’s changing dynamics, and I couldn’t be more excited to share this heartfelt story with the audience. Collaborating with Sony LIV has been a wonderful experience, and I hope viewers will resonate with the love and dedication we've put into this series.”

Bada Naam Karenge brings together an ensemble cast of actors, including Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Jameel Khan, Deepika Amin, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant and Omm Dubey.



Watch the trailer for Bada Naam Karenge here: