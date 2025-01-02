The Supreme Court on Thursday heard a petition related to the ongoing farmers' protest and questioned the Centre for not making a statement that they would consider genuine demands of protesting farmers and their doors are open.

Advertisment

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, questioned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

"Mr Mehta, you have been there for all these days, why your client cannot make a statement that we will consider the genuine and that we are open to genuine grievances of farmers… Our doors are open… Why can’t the Central Government also make a statement?," Justice Bhuyan questioned.

Also read: PM Modi announces increased crop insurance allocation, fertiliser subsidy for farmers

Advertisment

“Your Lordships are perhaps not aware of several factors which are weighing in. Therefore, right now we are confining (ourselves) to one person’s health,” Mehta said, referring to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on fast-unto-death for more than a month now.

“If the State fails, then the Union will,” the Bench said.

It further posted the matter for further hearing to be held on Monday.

Advertisment

SC slams Punjab govt for creating 'false impression'

The apex court said that there is a deliberate attempt in the media by the Punjab government to create the impression that the court is pressuring Dallewal to break his fast.

Farmers’ leader Jagjit Sigh Dallewal, who has been on fast-unto-death since November 26, has refused to receive medical help.

Also read: India: Farmer leader Dallewal to take medical aid if Centre agrees to talk, Punjab tells SC

“There is a deliberate attempt in the media by your state government officers to give an impression that the court is pressuring him to break the fast. Our direction was not to break his fast. We only said that let his health be taken care of and he could continue his peaceful protest even when he is hospitalised. You have to persuade him from this angle,” the bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan told Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh.

The Justices said that shifting him to the hospital does not mean that he will not continue his fast.

There are medical facilities that will ensure that no harm is caused to his life. That is our only concern. His life is precious as a farm leader. He is not aligned to any political ideologies, and he is taking care of only the farmers’ cause,” Justice Kant said.

Also read: Punjab farmers call for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' on January 4

He stressed that once Dallewal's health is taken care of, he can continue the fast.

"Once we are satisfied that his life is not in danger, the role of the committee (appointed by the court) becomes easier,” the top court said while hearing Labh Singh’s petition seeking contempt of court action against Punjab Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police.

“Your attitude is that there should be no conciliation. That is the whole problem,” Justice Kant added.

(With inputs from agencies)