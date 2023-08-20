Top 10 world news: Netherlands, Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine, Modi to head to S. Africa, and more

In the latest, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's arrival in the Netherlands took place on Sunday, August 20, and he landed at a Dutch air force base located in Eindhoven. This visit coincides with the approval from Washington for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands and Denmark to Ukraine. It aligns with Kyiv's ongoing efforts to strengthen the war-torn nation's air defence capabilities. In other news,Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft collided with the Moon after it unexpectedly entered an uncontrollable orbit, as reported by the Roscosmos space agency on August 20.

A day after developing technical difficulties, Russia's Luna-25 probe has crashed into the Moon, informed Russia's space agency Roscosmos on Sunday (August 20). The Luna-25 probe was the first Russian Moon mission in nearly 50 years.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant diplomatic journey this week, as he travels to South Africa to participate in the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Set to take place from August 22 to 24, the summit marks a key diplomatic engagement of this year, given it is the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019.

Ecuadoreans on Sunday (August 20) began voting in the presidential election.

The eight presidential hopefuls of the South American nation have pledged to fight huge spurt in crime, which the current government blames on drug gangs, and improve the struggling economy.

Pakistani Christians in the city of Jaranwala on Sunday (August 20) preayed at chueches that were vandalised and burnt by the mobs earlier this week. The riots broke out after alleged desecration of the Holy Quran. Two Christian brothers have been accused of the deed.

Around 5 billion euros ($5.44 billions) will be provided to Ukraine annually as financial aid by Germany, the German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday, August 20.

Germany remains one of the key benefactors to Ukraine and has repeatedly said it will continue to offer support as long as necessary.

In May, Germany announced 2.7 billion euros of military aid to Ukraine in a package that included tanks and drones.

Iraqi authorities issued an order to shut down LED advertisement screens throughout Baghdad following a brazen hack that displayed explicit content. The incident occurred at the heart of the Iraqi capital, Uqba bin Nafia Square, where a hacker managed to project a pornographic film for several minutes before being halted by security forces. This scandalous act, shared widely on social media, forced the authorities to take immediate action.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Pakistan has taken a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the controversial US cipher case by arresting former Secretary-General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Asad Umar.

This arrest follows the earlier apprehension of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, both of whom were linked to the cipher investigation.

Most Thai people disagree with the plan of a coalition government that includes military-backed groups, as shown in a recent opinion poll, on Sunday (August 20). This comes as Thailand has been amid a political deadlock since the general elections that took place in May.