PM Modi heads to South Africa this week with focus on BRICS expansion, Africa engagement

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant diplomatic journey this week, as he travels to South Africa to participate in the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Set to take place from August 22 to 24, the summit marks a key diplomatic engagement of this year, given it is the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019.

The BRICS grouping consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and represents a staggering 42 per cent of the world’s population along with a significant 27 per cent of the global GDP.

An impressive 67 African and Global South leaders have been invited by South Africa which is the host of this year’s summit, with 30 leaders having already confirmed their attendance. This year’s summit is anticipated to draw global attention due to its diverse participation and the potential outcomes it may yield.

The primary focus of this summit revolves around expansion, with an expected announcement on guidelines for enlargement and the identification of recommended countries to join the BRICS bloc.

A report from the BRICS sherpas, who lead discussions within the group, was submitted to foreign ministers last month. This report will be presented to the leaders during the summit, influencing the final decision on expansion.

Notably, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi engaged in discussions with PM Modi last week, expressing interest in both connectivity projects like Chabahar and his country’s inclusion in BRICS.

South Africa has received formal expressions of interest from over 20 countries seeking BRICS membership which are Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and Viet Nam.

The evolving geopolitical landscape has renewed interest in BRICS as nations in the Global South explore alternatives in a multipolar world. Given the substantial African representation, this summit provides India with an opportunity to enhance ties and explore future collaboration areas with African countries.

Interestingly, India, holding the G20 chair, has proposed the inclusion of 55 African member countries bloc, the African Union, within the G20. This proposition has garnered support from countries such as the US, UK, France, and Russia. An official announcement is expected during the upcoming G20 summit in Delhi on September 9-10.

India is also working with the African Union for the next India Africa summit, likely to happen next year.



Focus is also on any bilateral engagements of PM Modi, including a potential structured bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During a press conference held in Pretoria on Friday (August 18), the Chinese Ambassador expressed hope for direct talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The last formal bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Xi occurred during the 11th BRICS summit in Brazil back in November 2019. However, they shared a brief exchange during the gala dinner at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia in 2022, where the Indian side emphasized the importance of “stabilizing bilateral relations” according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The relationship between India and China has experienced strains, particularly following the 2020 Galwan incident, which saw aggressive actions by Chinese forces resulting in the unfortunate loss of 20 Indian soldiers’ lives. Subsequent to this incident, India imposed bans on various Chinese mobile applications.





