BRICS expansion, bilateral ties at forefront of PM Modi, Raisi's talks

New Delhi, India Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Aug 19, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Iranian president Raisi Photograph:(Twitter)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday (August 18th) and the dialogue centered around both bilateral and expansion of the BRICS grouping, a press release said. A discussion on regional matters was also made where the Indian PM emphasised the deep historical and cultural ties that bind India and Iran, fostering strong people-to-people connections.

During their conversation, Prime Minister Modi and President Raisi reiterated their dedication to enhancing bilateral cooperation. Of particular focus was the realisation of the complete potential of the Chabahar Port, envisaging it as a crucial connectivity hub between the two nations.

Multilateral cooperation and upcoming BRICS summit

Discussions also extended to collaborative efforts on the multilateral front, including the expansion of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) forum.

Both leaders looked forward to their interaction on the sidelines of the upcoming BRICS summit scheduled to take place in South Africa next week. 

"Mr Modi and Mr Raisi also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums including the expansion of BRICS and looked forward to their meeting on the margins of the forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa," the press release read. 

Iran's aspirations to join BRICS 

As the BRICS Summit looms, Iran's aspiration to join the bloc has gained attention. The Iranian President has been invited to the forthcoming summit, marking a significant development in this regard.

The matter of expanding BRICS to include new member countries, including Iran, has been under consideration. Reports suggest that around 40 nations, including Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Kazakhstan, Comoros, and the United Arab Emirates, have shown interest in joining BRICS.

India's approach to BRICS expansion 

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi earlier said, “As mandated by the leaders last year, Brics members are internally discussing the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for the Brics expansion process on the basis of full consultation and consensus." 

Watch | Has China's growth story hit a roadblock? 

India and Iran share a long-standing and multifaceted relationship that is rooted in history, culture, and strategic interests. The ties between these two nations have traversed various domains, ranging from trade and energy to cultural exchanges and regional cooperation. 

