Germany announces billions in annual aid to Ukraine after supply of air-defence system

Around 5 billion euros ($5.44 billions) in financial aid will be provided to Ukraine annually as financial aid by Germany, the German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday, August 20.

Germany remains one of the key benefactors to Ukraine and has repeatedly said it will continue to offer support as long as necessary.

In May, Germany announced 2.7 billion euros of military aid to Ukraine in a package that included tanks and drones.

Germany had previously expressed its reluctance to provide heavy arms to Ukraine to help it counter Russia's offensive amid its deep economic ties with Moscow.

Earlier this week, Ukraine received two IRIS-T air defence systems from Germany, following which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Berlin for aiding Kyiv's war-effort.

"Two new IRIS-T launchers have been delivered to Ukraine. This is a powerful and much-needed air defense system," he said and thanked Germany for supplying the weapons.

What does it mean?

The development means huge boost amid Kyiv's slow counteroffensive with least territorial dividends.

Earlier, both Denmark and the Netherlands said that the United States has approved the sending of F-16 fighter planes from both these countries to Ukraine.

While the jets will not have an immediate impact on the war, with pilots still to be trained, the development represents a major gain for Kyiv.

Washington has also assured Denmark and the Netherlands that it will expedite the approval of transfer requests for F-16s to go to Ukraine when the pilots are trained.

