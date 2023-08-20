Amid political deadlock, most Thais oppose plans of Pheu Thai-military coalition govt: Poll

Most Thai people disagree with the plan of a coalition government that includes military-backed groups, as shown in a recent opinion poll, on Sunday (August 20). This comes as Thailand has been amid a political deadlock since the general elections that took place in May.

The poll also comes ahead of a parliamentary vote aimed at ending the stalemate.

What did the opinion poll find?

According to the survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, around 64 per cent of the 1,310 respondents disagreed or totally disagreed with the idea of the second-place Pheu Thai party forming a “special government” with military-backed rivals.

The poll also found that 38.6 per cent of respondents support Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Notably, the Pheu Thai governments of former Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra were ousted by military coups in 2006 and 2014, respectively.

Paetongtarn’s support for PM was followed by a 36.6 per cent preference for Srettha.

What’s the plan to end the political deadlock?

Analysts suggest the Pheu Thai party has reached a deal with political parties on forming a government after receiving support from military-backed parties. This comes ahead of a parliamentary vote aiming to end a three-month political deadlock.

Pheu Thai is reportedly set to nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin as PM on Tuesday, who will require the support of more than half the bicameral legislature and military-appointed Senate.

Thailand has been under a caretaker government for five months after the winner of the May election, Move Forward, was blocked from forming a government, following multiple rounds of voting by the conservative legislators allied with the royalist military.

The Pheu Thai party, on Thursday (August 17) announced that they have managed to gain support from the military-backed rival United Thai Nation Party. This was after a lawmaker from another pro-military party, Palang Pracharat, earlier this month said it would back Pheu Thai to end the deadlock.

Thaksin’s return

Thaksin is all set to return to the country on Tuesday (August 22), said his daughter, Paetongtarn on social media on Saturday. The former 74-year-old business tycoon was ousted in a military coup and has spent 15 years in self-exile.

“Thaksin's return on the voting day shows that he is confident that Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate will be elected in one round,” said Thanaporn Sriyakul, chair of the Political Science Association of Kasetsart University, as quoted by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)





