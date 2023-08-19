Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to return amid political deadlock

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is all set to return to the country on Tuesday (August 22), said his daughter, amid a political deadlock.

Thaksin's youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is also one of the Pheu Thai Party's candidates for prime minister, took to social media on Saturday (August 19) and said in a post that she would meet her father at Bangkok's Don Muang Airport on "Tuesday, August 22".

"On Tuesday, August 22, 9 am I will pick up my father Thaksin at Don Muang Airport," his daughter said.

In the year 2006, the former 74-year-old business tycoon was ousted in a military coup and has spent 15 years in self-exile.

Thaksin, in the past, has stated his ardent desire to visit his homeland several times but he faces multiple criminal charges, which according to him are politically motivated.

'I'm old, I miss my grandchildren': Thaksin

As per news agency AFP reports, Thaksin said in an interview with BBC Thai that he misses his grandchildren and that he wants to be around his family members.

"I don't want to offend people. I want everyone to love each other. I want the country to be peaceful," he told BBC Thai on Saturday.

"I'm old, I miss my grandchildren, I want to be with my family."

His return on Tuesday coincides with a key parliamentary vote that will determine if Srettha Thavisin takes up the position of power to become the prime minister ending political uncertainty looming in the country since general elections that took place earlier this year in May.

Thaksin, who earlier postponed his return from August 10, citing the need for a medical checkup, still faces up to 10 years in prison. The 74-year-old would be subject to the judicial process upon his return, news agency Reuters reported citing police chief Surachate Hakparn.

As per some analysts, Thaksin's return suggests Pheu Thai reached a deal with political parties on forming a government after receiving support from military-backed parties.

"Thaksin's return on the voting day shows that he is confident that Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate will be elected in one round," said Thanaporn Sriyakul, chair of the Political Science Association of Kasetsart University.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE