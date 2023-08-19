After Chinese military drills around Taiwan, Taipei accuses Beijing of trying to shape upcoming poll
Story highlights
In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said, "The PRC has made it clear it wants to shape Taiwan's coming national election. Well, it's up to our citizens to decide, not the bully next door."
In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said, "The PRC has made it clear it wants to shape Taiwan's coming national election. Well, it's up to our citizens to decide, not the bully next door."
After the Chinese military carried out drills around Taiwan on Saturday (August 19), Taipei accused Beijing of trying to "shape" Taiwan's upcoming election. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said, "The PRC has made it clear it wants to shape Taiwan's coming national election. Well, it's up to our citizens to decide, not the bully next door."
More details will be added soon.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
trending now
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.