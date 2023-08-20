Baghdad cracks down, orders closure of all advertising screens following porn screening

Iraqi authorities issued an order to shut down LED advertisement screens throughout Baghdad following a brazen hack that displayed explicit content. The incident occurred at the heart of the Iraqi capital, Uqba bin Nafia Square, where a hacker managed to project a pornographic film for several minutes before being halted by security forces. This scandalous act, shared widely on social media, forced the authorities to take immediate action.

The provocative hack

On Saturday evening (August 19), an unidentified individual successfully breached the security of an advertising screen in Uqba bin Nafia Square, causing explicit content to be displayed to passersby. The security source, who opted for anonymity, revealed that the hacker's stunt was stopped only after the power cable was disconnected. Shocking videos of the incident circulating on social media ignited public outrage.

City-wide shutdown

The dissemination of these "immoral scenes" compelled authorities to enact a swift response - the suspension of all advertising screens in Baghdad. The shutdown, pending a thorough security assessment, was carried out to prevent further breaches of this nature. Consequently, Baghdad residents woke up to the absence of screens that typically showcased ads for household products and political campaigns.

Suspect apprehended

Iraq's interior ministry confirmed the arrest of a suspect related to the explicit content hack, although specific details regarding the individual remained undisclosed. The detainment is seen as a critical step in resolving the scandal and preventing future cyberattacks on public infrastructure.

Iraq's ongoing struggle

Iraq's conservative stance against explicit content became evident in 2022 when the government announced plans to block access to pornographic websites, a goal that remains largely unfulfilled. Furthermore, the Iraqi government, dominated by pro-Iranian parties, has intensified its crackdown on content creators, particularly on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Accusations of disseminating "indecent content" that contradicts "morals and traditions" have led to imprisonments, including a notable case of a young woman detained for sharing dance videos set to popular music.

