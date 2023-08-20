German minister hails India's digital transformation after buying vegetables using UPI

Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing, had a firsthand experience of the convenience of using India's digital payment interface UPI (Unified Payments Interface) during his recent visit to Bengaluru in southern India for G20 Digital Ministers Meeting. The German mission in India took to X, formerly known as Twitter, as the minister from Berlin expressed great fascination with the sheer convenience of using digital payment service popular in India.

The German side hailed it as India's national success story.

The German mission in New Delhi showed Wissing using the UPI for purchasing groceries. The embassy described how UPI empowers millions of Indians to conduct transactions within seconds.

One of India's success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated!

The German minister was present in Bengaluru to participate in the G20 Digital Ministers Meeting held on August 19.

Indian social media users warmly thanked him for hailing the digital economic transformation of the world's fifth largest economy and encouraged him to continue sharing his experiences.

One user remarked, "Thank you for playing a role in India's digital economic revolution. Keep engaging and utilising."

Another user pointed out, "This will undoubtedly benefit German merchants and shoppers in Germany, where cash transactions pose challenges."

A third user on 'X' asked, "When will Germany become a part of the UPI platform? UPI's influence is becoming global!"

India's digital payment system UPI empowers customers to execute instant payments around the clock and has replaced need for physical currency for Indians all over the country. The projections state that the UPI will take over 90 per cent of all payment transactions in India in near future. The system employs a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) established by the user.

In recent times, countries such as Sri Lanka, France, UAE, and Singapore have joined initiatives with India to explore innovative fintech and payment solutions.

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the agreement between India and France to adopt the UPI payment mechanism.

