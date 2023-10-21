Top 10 world news: Nawaz Sharif arrives in Lahore, displaced Gazans say aid not enough, and more

Former Pakistan prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, a one-time favourite and multiple-time rival of the country's powerful military, has arrived in Pakistan after a four-year self-imposed exile. In other news, the much-anticipated ISRO rocket launch that was originally scheduled for 8:00 am, was rescheduled twice within an hour (to 8:30 and 8:45). At 8:45 am, as people and journalists at the spaceport looked skywards, the vehicle did not lift off.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan comes at a time when the nation is being spearheaded by an interim prime minister with elections to be held early next year. With Imran Khan out of the way, Sharif's return after four years of self-imposed exile in London, should not be viewed without any implications for Pakistan's political future.

It was a Saturday Science Thriller like no other! The much-anticipated ISRO rocket launch that was originally scheduled for 8:00 am, was rescheduled twice within an hour (to 8:30 and 8:45). At 8:45 am, as people and journalists at the spaceport looked skywards, the vehicle did not lift off. As the countdown timer was at minus five seconds, the computer had put the launch on hold, owing to an anomaly in engine ignition. Videos from the launchpad showed the rocket emitting red fumes, indicating that it was just moments away from launch.

In the early hours of Saturday (Oct 21), a pipe bomb detonated near the Israeli embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus, media reports said. There were no reported injuries and only minor damage. Four individuals were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

South Africa seamer Marco Jansen had an outing to remember forever in Mumbai as he helped South Africa floor defending champions England by 229 runs at Wankhede in Mumbai. Registering his best ODI score of 75* off 42 balls alongside picking two wickets for 35 runs, the lanky all-rounder was the architect of a massive win for Proteas in the World Cup 2023 clash.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday (Oct 21) addressed the Cairo Peace Summit and warned of any attempts to displace people from the war-torn Gaza Strip, or any attempts to displace Palestinians from their homes or displacing them from Jerusalem or the West Bank. "...we will not accept displacement, and we will remain steadfast on our land no matter the challenges," President Abbas said.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, on Saturday (Oct 21), urged for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas that has ravaged most parts of Gaza, demanding "action to end this godawful nightmare".

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, on Friday (Oct 20), took her social media account and voiced support for Palestinians after Israel intensified its strikes on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas assaults.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in news again and not for right reason. The video of him visiting a mosque and getting booed by the assembled, and very angry crowd, is doing rounds on social media. The video has gone viral on a number of social media platforms.

Legendary Manchester United former and England former player Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away at 86 on Saturday (Oct 21). The news comes as a big loss for the football family particularly for England and Manchester United with the legendary player winning multiple accolades with the club and country including the 1966 FIFA World Cup and 1968 European Cup. He was also a survivor of the 1958 Munich air disaster when a bulk of United players lost their lives in a tragic accident in Germany.