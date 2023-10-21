Israel takes dig at Greta Thunberg over her post showing support for Gaza

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, on Friday (Oct 20), took her social media account and voiced support for Palestinians after Israel intensified its strikes on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas assaults.

"Week 270. Today we are striking in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected."

In the post, the 20-year-old shared a picture where she along with three other women can be seen holding pro-Palestine posters. Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.#FreePalestine #IStandWithPalestine #StandWithGaza #FridaysForFuture

Israel responds

Israel taking a dig at the climate activist, took to its official X handle and responded to her post saying that the militant group Hamas doesn't "use sustainable materials for their rockets which have butchered innocent Israelis".

"The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up,” the post added. .@GretaThunberg, Hamas doesn’t use sustainable materials for their rockets which have BUTCHERED innocent Israelis .



The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends.



It also shared the photos of three 19-year-old Israelis, who were allegedly killed in the Hamas assault.

Earlier, Thunberg was charged by the UK's Metropolitan Police Service after she was detained at a protest outside an annual gathering of energy industry figures in London.

She was among the 26 people charged by the UK police after being held at the demonstration site on Tuesday. She was charged with "failing to comply with a condition" levied under Britain's Public Order Act that deals with public assemblies and was released on bail.

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Nov 15.

Before her arrest, Thunberg denounced "closed-door" agreements struck between politicians and representatives of the oil and gas industry.

London police said they imposed "conditions to prevent disruption to the public" after officers arrived at the protest, which were then breached and further prompted the arrests.

"The protesters were asked to move from the road onto the pavement, which would enable them to continue with their demonstration without breaching the conditions," a police statement said.

