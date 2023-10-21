Video: Trudeau booed over Israel-Hamas war while visiting mosque in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in news again and not for right reason. The video of him visiting a mosque and getting booed by the assembled, and very angry crowd, is doing rounds on social media. The video has gone viral on a number of social media platforms.

Toronto Sun reported that Trudeau attended a mosque in Etobicoke area of the city on Friday (October 20). The PM's office reportedly did not inform the media in advance about the visit. However, it was reported that the Canadian PMO later said that the visit was to show support for those in Muslim community who were affected by the developments in the Middle East including the Israel-Hamas war.

A video posted by several social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) appears to show a brief moment during Trudeau's visit when some people gathered at the mosque can be heard saying "shame" and even urging a facilitator to not allow Trudeau speak at the podium.

The video also shows Trudeau addressing the crowd and thanking those gathered for giving him the opportunity to "pray alongside" them in the "difficult time".

The video also depicts those gathered outside the mosque urging Trudeau to push for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

"Everyone is hurt and hurting; everyone is grieving; everyone is scared of what this means," Trudeau told reporters on Friday in Brampton, Ontario.

The Toronto Sun has also reported that Salma Zahid, the Toronto-area Liberal MP who is also the chair of the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, has written to Trudeau demanding a call for a ceasfire. The letter also demands that Trudeau stand up for upholding of the international law. The letter has reportedly signed by 23 Liberal MPs, eight NDP MPs and two Green Party MPs.

"International law is clear that innocent civilians and all those not taking part in the fighting must on no account be attacked and must be spared and protected," says the letter.

Hamas fighters attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The resulting conflict has caused thousands of deaths on both sides till now and there are no significant signs yet that the fighting will stop.

