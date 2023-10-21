Legendary Manchester United and England player Sir Bobby Charlton passes away aged 86

Legendary Manchester United former and England former player Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away at 86 on Saturday (Oct 21). The news comes as a big loss for the football family particularly for England and Manchester United with the legendary player winning multiple accolades with the club and country including the 1966 FIFA World Cup and 1968 European Cup. He was also a survivor of the 1958 Munich air disaster when a bulk of United players lost their lives in a tragic accident in Germany. Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023.



Sir Bobby passes away

“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world,” a statement on Manchester United's official website read.

A graduate of Manchester United’s famous youth academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles, and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals, and won the 1966 World Cup. For a long time, he held the record for being United and England’s highest scorer in all competitions, until both records were breached by another legendary player Wayne Rooney.

Sir Bobby after his retirement served the Red Devils with distinction as a director for 39 years and was often seen in attendance for United’s matches at Old Trafford. Alongside Sir Alex Ferguson he oversaw the golden generation of United that dominated the Premier League for years.

With Charlton’s death, Sir Geoff Hurst remains the only player alive from the England team from the 1966 World Cup winning squad. Hurst was the only hat-trick scorer in a World Cup final until Kylian Mbappe joined him in 2022.

The legendary player is survived by his wife Lady Norma, his daughters, and grandchildren.

