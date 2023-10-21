World Cup: Chief selector George Bailey lays plans for Travis Head as Aussie batter set for anticipated return

Australian chief selector has locked in Travis Head’s batting position as batter set to return to the side for the Netherlands clash on Wednesday (Oct 25) in Delhi. Head, who fractured his hand during the away ODIs against South Africa earlier, will land in India this weekend to join the Australian World Cup squad.

Head decided against surgery that would have taken another ten weeks to recover. Upon healing from the broken left hand, Head received the fitness clearance certificate from the doctors and will now fly to India for the remainder of the tournament.

Speaking with the media, Bailey acknowledged Travis’ return to the side, admitting Head would bat at his usual position at the top of the order, replacing Marsh.

The lanky all-rounder, who scored a hundred against Pakistan in Bengaluru on his birthday, would now be demoted to number three, while Steve Smith to play at four.

"Clearly, he (Travis Head) comes in at the top," Bailey said. "He's been fantastic there for us, and that's where he'll slot in. And then we'll just work out (the Playing XI) when it is, who we're playing, the surface and what you might need."

Bailey informed everyone about Head’s heading process, saying that given the nature of the injury, it would have taken around six to eight weeks. But Travis recovered before time, and upon ticking all the boxes, he will now return to the contention for selection.

"It can be a six to eight-week injury. He's ticked all the boxes in terms of the four-week scan, and the bone has healed, so that's all going well, and he's progressed really well through the week (since he started batting).

"But clearly the whole point of having him (in the WC squad) and carrying him to this point is not to then risk it by bringing him back early. So if it works out for that Dutch game, great. If it's a little bit further on, then that's okay," Bailey said.

Australia bash Pakistan

David Warner came off well with the bat in Bengaluru, smashing his first hundred of this World Cup. Marsh also hit his maiden CWC 2023 ton as Australia posted a mammoth 367 for nine.

Pakistan started well, with openers adding 134 for the first wicket, but none could stand tall as they fell shy of the target by 62 runs. Adam Zampa starred for them, picking four wickets, while Captain Cummins and Stoinis returned with two wickets each.

