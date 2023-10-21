World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes returns as England bowl first against South Africa in Wankhede

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has returned to the playing XI for the first time in this World Cup for the South Africa game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Jos Buttler won the toss, and England decided to bowl first in the Saturday doubleheader.

Here are the playing XIs of both England and South Africa –

England - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa - Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England make changes to bowling attack

The England Team has made several changes to the bowling attack for this marquee CWC clash, sitting out all-rounders Chris Woakes and Sam Curran. In their places, England brought in seamers David Willey and making his World Cup debut pacey Gus Atkinson.

With Stokes returning after recovering from the hip injury, England sat out another all-rounder, Liam Livingstone, instead of batter Harry Brook.

These changes reflect the risk level the defending champions took to get back in the reckoning for the World Cup semis following the latest setbacks.

Considering Wankhede is the best batting pitch in the country and plays better in the second innings, Buttler’s call to bowl first could prove vital.

Markram leads as Bavuma out with illness

Not only England, but the South African Team has also made a change to their XI, a forced rather, with regular captain Temba Bavuma out with illness. In his absence, seasoned campaigner Aiden Markram is leading the Protean Team. T20 star opener Reeza Hendricks gets his first game of this World Cup.

The Proteas side is stacked with match winners in the batting order, with Rassie van der Dussen, Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller - all capable of breaking loose on their days. With what they produced against Sri Lanka in their CWC opener, England bowlers must be wary of that.

South Africa’s pace attack is on a roll, with all eyeballs on Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen on this even track in Mumbai.

While South Africa is third on the points table with two wins in three matches, England is in the bottom half with just one.

