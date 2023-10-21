ODI World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Yadav hails THESE TWO players for India's four consecutive wins

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has hailed pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah for taking wickets upfront in ODI World Cup 2023 and giving the spinners leeway in the middle overs. India have won all the four games it has played so far while chasing and the bowlers have managed to take 36 wickets in total.

Speaking with the ICC after India's win against Bangladesh, Kuldeep said: "It's very important to start off very well with the first Powerplay. Jasprit and Siraj have done really well.”

“Not just giving us wickets, but probably just containing the runs as well (for) when me and Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) come to bowl.

"We've always got one or two wickets, only today (against Bangladesh) we felt that they got a very good start,” he added.

The spinner, who along with Ravindra Jadeja, has been instrumental in the middle overs for India, said that they are just trying to keep things simple.

"We're just working on length and we're keeping it very simple, me and Jaddu bhai,” the wristspinner said.

"We're getting the good wickets as well, but it's very important to keep it very simple and just maintain that in every game, that's very important.

"If you pick an early wicket in the middle overs, definitely it gives you confidence and it just controls the run rate as well.”

Talking about India's next game against last edition's runners up New Zealand, Kuldeep agreed that the opposition are good but they (India) are comfortable with the cricket team is playing.

"The opposition is good, but we feel we are very comfortable, playing good cricket. That's more important than anything,” Kuldeep said.

"Obviously when you face good sides in the World Cup, there's a lot of pressure, but at the same time it's very important to keep calm and keep playing good cricket.

"We as a team are doing really well, so we'd just like to continue the same in the next game.”

India play New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamsala.

