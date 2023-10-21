ODI World Cup 2023: Australia opener David Warner credits IPL for his success in ODIs

Australia opener David Warner smashed 163 in record opening stand with Mitchell Marsh (121) in the ODI World Cup as the five-time winners beat Pakistan by 63 runs on October 20 in Bengaluru. Warner was adjudged Player of the Match for his third 150+ score in the ODI World Cups as Australia shot to fourth place on the points table with two wins and two losses in four games.

Speaking on his innings after the game, Warner credited his ability to change gears easily and try to put the foot down after setting a platform.

"Yeah, look, for me, I think what I've established early on in my career is that 50 overs is a long time,” the southpaw said after the match. “And having played Test cricket, you actually can take that out there and change your gears quite easily.

“So, in the first 10, two new balls, you’ve got to respect that. But then if you get away, you can get on top of it and then you can be 50 off the first 10. And then from there, you set the platform for yourself and that's the energy you feed off. And then you look to try and bat.”

“I look to try and get to 35 overs and then from there, try and put my foot down if I'm still in. So, yeah, it's probably in the back of your mind, you've got a lot more time," he added.

The attacking batter also credited Indian Premier League (IPL) for his success in the ODI cricket. Warner has been a stalwart in the IPL with his most successful stint coming with Sunrises Hyderabad.

“I think that's where in T20 cricket, I've learned a little bit as well to change my gears, especially in IPL. I learned a lot when I was playing for Sunrisers that you're able to have a lot more time than you think. And I think playing on these surfaces specifically, you know, if you give yourself time at the back end, you can actually score big. And that's what I felt today," he said.

The left-hand batter, however, agreed that the Australian team missed out posting in excess 400 after the 259-run opening stand between him and Marsh.

“We missed a little bit with the bat. We set our platform up very, very well, and we didn't execute as well as we like as a batting unit to post what I thought – 400 was probably on the cards from where we were.”

“I think sometimes you just match up well against certain teams,” he said. “They’re going to bowl you good balls, and sometimes you're going to put away those good balls. But I think you just keep backing yourself," said Warner.

Australia next play Netherlands on October 25 in their fifth game of the tournament.

