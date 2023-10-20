World Cup 2023: 'He won't spare you', Babar Azam names Australian batter who cost Pakistan the match

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was critical of his side's fielding effort after the team succumbed against Australia in their World Cup encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Babar said the men-in-green were 'not up to the mark' with the ball and that translated in the fielding as well.

Chasing a challenging total of 368, Pakistan lost the contest by 62 runs, despite staying in contention, up until the 40th over.

"To be honest, we were not up to the mark with the ball. And if you drop the catch of someone like Warner, he won't spare you," said Babar.

David Warner (163) and Mitchell Marsh (121) set up the game beautifully for Australia as they marauded the Pakistani bowlers to all parts of the park. Warner was dropped early on in the innings as debutant Mir put down a dolly. The reprieve, in hindsight, proved to be the turning point of the match as the left-hander punished the Pakistan bowlers for erring in length, even by a fraction.

Pakistan did fight back though, towards the end, as Shaheen Afridi shrugged off the disappointment of the powerplay overs and emerged with a five-fer. Babar termed the comeback by the bowlers in the end as one of the positives to take away the match.

"All credit to fast bowlers and spinners, we came back well in the last 10 overs and we hit the right lengths and targeted the stumps."

Proper cricket from those two: Cummins

Meanwhile, a beaming Australian captain Pat Cummins, lauded his teammates for putting in an excellent shift, to earn a second win on the road.

"That was great. Great win. Always pretty tough playing here in Chinnaswamy but good to get a win. That was proper from those two (Warner and Marsh). Kind of really set the tone, that's how we want to play our cricket - take the game on," said Cummins.

"We hit great areas and used the bounce well. Zampa's been awesome. He's been on the bed for the last week. That was fantastic - he showed his class. The wickets of Babar Azam and Iftikhar were important," he added.

Warner was adjudged Player of the Match for his useful performance and said one needed to take those chances when it came their way.

"Committing and backing my skills, I had a good hit yesterday, it was ticking along, I was just one bit of luck away and it helps when you're hitting the ball out of the middle. Playing on a ground like this as well, you got to take those chances," said Warne, adding that he had cramps which forced him to sit out the second innings.

After the win, Australia have catapulted to the fourth spot in the points table and look certain to fight for a sixth World champion title.

(With inputs from agencies)