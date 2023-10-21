Explosion near Israeli embassy in Cyprus leads to four arrests

In the early hours of Saturday (Oct 21), a pipe bomb detonated near the Israeli embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus, media reports said. There were no reported injuries and only minor damage. Four individuals were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

The explosion occurred at 1:37 am in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, on a street situated approximately 30 to 40 metres from the Israeli embassy. This took place against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which had been continuing for three weeks and has little hope to die down soon even as Gaza started to receive aid from the border with Egypt.

Cypriot explosive experts reportedly called to the scene confirmed that the explosion was caused by a pipe bomb. The device contained explosive material typically used in the production of fireworks.

Suspects arrested

Four individuals, aged between 17 and 21, were apprehended in connection with the incident.

Two of them were found on foot near the scene of the explosion, while the other two were located in a car parked on a nearby residential street.

The identities and nationalities of these suspects were not disclosed, but all four were scheduled to appear in court later on Saturday (Oct 21).

Additionally, one of the suspects had two knives and a hammer in the car.

Security measures

Cyprus is home to a significant Jewish community, and security measures around the Israeli embassy and other sites of Jewish interest have been tightened since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

These measures were also extended to the synagogue in Larnaca, a southern port town on the island.

Despite the heightened security, there have been few reported incidents of anti-Semitism on Cyprus.

Watch | Beijing begins legislative progress to revise state secret law × The island remains a popular destination for Israeli tourists, ranking as the second-largest national visitor group after Britons.

Cyprus played a humanitarian role during the war by receiving people fleeing the violence.

These individuals arrived on military flights and cruise ships, with the Mediterranean island being located approximately 250 kilometres (155 miles) from the Israeli coastline.