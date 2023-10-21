Trucks, filled with humanitarian aid, enter Gaza through Rafah crossing
For days, there has been a stalemate over the entry of aid from Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip upon which an agreement was finally made by Israel and Egypt during US President Joe Biden's visit to Tel Aviv
A convoy of 20 trucks, carrying humanitarian aid, entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Saturday (Oct 21), confirmed the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in a statement.
It stated that the trucks were filled with medicine and food supplies meant for the people of the Gaza Strip. "The relief aid convoy that is supposed to enter [Gaza] today includes 20 trucks that carry medicine, medical supplies, and a limited amount of food supplies (canned goods)," said Hamas's media office, in a statement.
The Egyptian state TV, trucks which were seen waiting for days to enter the area of border crossing from the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt entering the gate after the war between Israel and Hamas entered the 15th day.
