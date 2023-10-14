Explained: How Gaza Strip became the 'world’s largest open-air prison'

In retaliation to the sudden and massive attack by Hamas, Israel called for a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip. As the world watched, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced, “There will be no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel – everything is closed.”



However, this was not the first time such harsh conditions were imposed by Israel on the Gaza Strip. There has been imposition of similar conditions by Israel on the strip of land since the Palestinian enclave was placed under air, land and sea blockade after Hamas came to power in 2007.



Gaza, which stands wedged between Israel to the north and east, the Mediterranean Sea to the west and Egypt to the south, has been home to home to approximately 2.3 million Palestinians. More than 65 per cent of its population live below the poverty line, and experts have previously stated that the children are living in “hell on earth”.



Today, amid the raging Israel-Hamas war, electricity, food and water remain blocked in the embattled Gaza in the wake of the latest “complete siege” and the populace is stranded with no routes to escape.



Now that Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have asked around 1.2 million residents to evacuate northern Gaza, the question arises how citizens are supposed to flee from what rights groups, intellectuals, UN experts and even former British Prime Minister David Cameron have called an “open air prison”.

Beginning of the blockade over Gaza Strip

Israel took over Gaza from Egypt in the Six-Day War of 1967 and began the territory's military occupation. Israel constructed 21 settlements in Gaza between 1967 and 2005 and pushed Palestinian residents to leave the territory by adopting coercive measures as well as offering them financial and other incentives.



However, during that time there was an increased violent and non-violent Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation. In 2005, Israel withdrew its army from the Gaza Strip.



In the next two years, temporary blockades were imposed by Israel on the movement of people and goods inside and outside Gaza on different occasions.



After Hamas came to power in Gaza in 2007, a permanent blockade was imposed on the territory by Israel. Egypt, which shares a border crossing with Gaza, also took part in the blockade. The blockade meant that most of the citizens could not go into or out of Gaza and also highly restricted the movement of goods and aid.



This land, air and sea blockade imposed by Israel crippled the economy of Gaza and had devastating effects on Palestinians. It drew condemnation from human rights groups and the United Nations, however, Israel justified that the blockade was necessary for its security.

Geographical barriers around Gaza Strip

Gaza Strip, which overlooks the Mediterranean Sea on one side and has walls on the other three sides, today stands completely surrounded by physical barriers.



Israel established a 60-km-long fence on its Gaza border in 1994 which was upgraded many times and finally became a sophisticated border security system, which included walls which are 7 metres tall and have sensors and remote-controlled machine guns installed in areas which are close to the Israeli settlements.



Israel has also constructed underground walls to stop any kind of movement through Gaza's famous underground tunnels. With the northern and eastern sides of Gaza walled off by Israel, its southern border was also walled when Egypt constructed a 14-km steel border barrier with the help of the United States.



Underground barriers were also built by Egypt to block smuggling tunnels. The sea route into Gaza in the west was controlled by Israel, which did not allow it to be used for the movement of goods or people.



As of now, Gaza has only three functional border crossings: Karem Abu Salem Crossing, Erez Crossing controlled by Israel, and Rafah Crossing controlled by Egypt. However, since the Israel-Hamas war started, all three crossings were effectively sealed.

The blockade placed by Israel and Egypt clearly stops people and goods from freely moving in and out of the Gaza Strip.



The Israeli government has clearly stated that Palestinians will not be able to enter or leave Gaza “except in extremely rare cases, which include urgent, life-threatening medical conditions and a very short list of merchants”, as per B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights group, The Independent reported.



The restrictions have not been imposed on Israelis, Jewish settlers as well as tourists and they are free to move in and out of Gaza. Quite often, Egypt also closes its land-border crossing located at Rafah, which is generally the only way for Palestinians, living in Gaza, to access the rest of the world.



Israel is free to enter Gaza with its military at will and maintain a no-go buffer zone in the Gaza territory. The conditions of people living in this “open-air prison”, which remains bordered by walls and fences, have been difficult for long with 95 per cent of Gazans living without access to clean water.

(With inputs from agencies)

