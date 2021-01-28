Top 10 world news: Navalny to remain detained, H4 work permits may continue, and more

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny will remain in detention ahead of hearing scheduled to take place next month. US President Joe Biden has withdrawn plans to shelve H4 work permits that allow spouses of H1-B visa holders to work in US. Meanwhile China has warned Taiwan that independence 'means war'. Read this and more in our Top 10 world news.

WHO must be allowed to work free from political interference: China on virus probe





The origin of the virus has become the bone of contention between China and the US with Chinese state media citing the presence of the virus in imported frozen food.

Kremlin critic Navalny to remain in detention ahead of hearing next month





Thursday's ruling came after Navalny's team called for fresh demonstrations on Sunday against Putin's 20-year rule.

President Biden withdraws plans to shelve H4 work permit allowing spouses of H1-B holders to work in US





The US government issues H-4 visa to family members of those who possess the H1-B visa which include spouse and children under 21 years of age.

China warns Taiwan that independence 'means war'





Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, reported multiple Chinese fighter jets and bombers entering its southwestern air defence identification zone last weekend, prompting Washington to urge Beijing to stop pressuring Taiwan

Pfizer says Covid vaccine effective against UK, South Africa mutations





Pfizer/BioNTech, which had previously said it was unlikely that the strain originally found in Britain could escape vaccine protection, said Thursday that early tests suggest their immunisation would be similarly protective against the variant in South Africa

EU tells Google, Facebook and Twitter to extend fake news watch, COVID-19 in focus





Social media and online platforms have come under fire globally over the spread of fake news, leading to calls for regulators to force them to do more or face cumbersome rules.

Pharma distributors in talks with US for cut of Covid vaccine shipping deal





President Joe Biden has called the initial phase of the vaccination campaign a "dismal failure" and with vaccinations in the United States at around 1 million per day, the new administration wants to expand and improve the program.

Beijing warns Biden, says containing China is 'mission impossible'





The warning came as the Biden administration works to shore up its Asian alliances against Beijing.

Pope Francis to meet top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani during Iraq visit

Pope Francis will visit Ira from March 5 to 8. He has plans of visiting Baghdad, the northern city of Mosul and Ur

Brazil President Bolsonaro blasts media over reports on condensed milk





Brazilian social media was flooded with memes linking Bolsonaro with condensed milk on Tuesday -- including one that portrayed soldiers painting a curb with paint cans filled with the viscous liquid