Brazil President Bolsonaro blasts media over reports on condensed milk

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro slammed the media after reports emerged that his administration spent $3 million on cans of condensed milk in 2020.

Reports of the purchases triggered a debate over spending priorities weeks after he declined to extend a pandemic welfare programme.

Bolsonaro, to this end, issued expletives and insults against journalists while addressing dozens of supporters at a restaurant in Brasilia, adding the 2.5 million cans of condensed milk, one of his favourite desserts, will feed more than 370,000 members of the armed forces, among others.

"This (the cans of condensed milk) is to stick up your rears, you in the press!" Bolsonaro said in a video published on multiple social media channels, as his supporters and ministers cheered him on.

"These frivolous accusations don't take us anywhere. And if they accuse me of this, it's because they have nothing else to accuse me of."

Brazilian social media was flooded with memes linking Bolsonaro with condensed milk on Tuesday -- including one that portrayed soldiers painting a curb with paint cans filled with the viscous liquid.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bolsonaro told supporters in social media messaging app Telegram that condensed milk is ideal for soldiers, because many operate in isolated regions where fresh milk cannot be sent.

Bolsonaro has been facing pressure for almost a year for downplaying COVID-19. His administration so far has secured only 12.8 million shots for 210 million Brazilians -- most purchased from a state governor who is his political rival.

Almost 220,000 people have so far died of Covid-19 in Brazil.