Top 10 world news: Navalny to fly to Russia, Joe Biden's app leak, and more!

'No other options': Poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly back to Russia after treatment

Joe Biden's campaign app reportedly gave users access to personal details of millions

World may need to conserve 30% resources to survive, if not thrive: UN report

I have no problem in selling F-35 fighters to UAE: Trump

Protests erupt in Mongolia as Chinese foreign minister arrives

No more meat? In the aftermath of COVID-19 in China, people are turning to plant-based substitute

US bans on Xinjiang imports to sabotage global supply chains, says China

Japan: After sweeping party poll, Yoshihide Suga reshuffles LDP leadership

India-China standoff: China denies reports of troops laying cables at LAC

Video: Tracking COVID-19 vaccine: China's phase 3 vaccine proceedings going smooth