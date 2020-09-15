Top 10 world news: Navalny to fly to Russia, Joe Biden's app leak, and more!

Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Here are the biggest world news stories of the day
'No other options': Poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly back to Russia after treatment
Joe Biden's campaign app reportedly gave users access to personal details of millions
World may need to conserve 30% resources to survive, if not thrive: UN report
I have no problem in selling F-35 fighters to UAE: Trump
Protests erupt in Mongolia as Chinese foreign minister arrives
No more meat? In the aftermath of COVID-19 in China, people are turning to plant-based substitute
US bans on Xinjiang imports to sabotage global supply chains, says China
Japan: After sweeping party poll, Yoshihide Suga reshuffles LDP leadership
India-China standoff: China denies reports of troops laying cables at LAC
Video: Tracking COVID-19 vaccine: China's phase 3 vaccine proceedings going smooth