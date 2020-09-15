I have no problem in selling F-35 fighters to UAE: Trump

Amid peace moves between UAE and Israel, US President Donald Trump said today that he has "no problem" in selling UAE advanced F-35 fighter planes.

"I personally would have no problem with it," Trump told a US news network, adding, "I would have no problem in selling them the F-35."

The US president's comments come as he gets set to host an event at the White House south lawn to be attended by PM Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE who recently decided to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor had visited UAE's airbase last week where the US operates F-35 stealth fighter jets which is being hotly coveted by Abu Dhabi.

However, Israel PM Netanyahu has opposed any move towards the sale of US jets which he views as a strategic shift which would blunt its edge in the volatile region. Netanyahu asserted that F-35 sale was not part of the deal with the UAE.

Earlier, Kushner had said that the "US could maintain that edge while also advancing our military relationship with the United Arab Emirates".

UAE's Major General Falah Al Qahtani while welcoming Kushner at Al Dhafra airbase, said: "Our relationship is based on a common view on the threat to our common interests. We are friends. We are strategic partners. We are alike, adding,"Both our nations seek peace, security and stability that will bring prosperity to this region, a region that it is, as you know, complex and unstable and beset by... regional powers seeking dominance."

Qahtani listed the Apache helicopters, F-16 fighter jets as the country's wishlist but did not mention the F-35 jets during the meeting.

"The F-35 issue is a long-standing request of the UAE and it's not by any means a driver of reaching this accord," Jamal Al-Musharakh, chief of policy planning and international cooperation at the UAE foreign ministry, said.