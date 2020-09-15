No more meat? In the aftermath of COVID-19 in China, people are turning to plant-based substitute

The advent of a global pandemic is making many shrug at the thought of eating meat, especially when exotic animals are involved.

China is the hub of all kinds of uncanny food - be it centipedes, dogs, or tarantulas - everything is a delicacy in China. However, the public sentiment and consumption patterns may be shifting after the havoc wreaked by COVID-19.

A more health conscious population

Many Chinese companies are investing in plant-based meat products in the wake of a more health conscious population owing to coronavirus.

China currently has a huge meat supply chain, and it is not going to be tremendously altered. But vegetarian alternatives to meat are gaining prominence across the world, including China.

A dish containing plant-based meatballs produced by Zhenmeat, is seen during lunch time at a Hope Tree restaurant in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. Picture taken September 4, 2020 | Reuters

Beyond Meat Inc, a company from the US recently signed a deal to set up a production facility near Shanghai.

Earlier, the company had partnered with Starbucks to serve its plant-based meat products in coffee shops across China.

Local players are not behind. Beijing’s Zhenmeat produces plant-based meatballs, steak, pork, beef patty, porn loin, dumplings, and crayfish. Zhenmeat is one of many Chinese companies that are starting to turn to plant based food in a country that consumes all kinds of meat.

"Now after COVID-19 consumers are more concerned about health and restaurant brands are responding to this,” Zhenmeat founder and CEO Vince Lu said in an interview, Reuters reported.

Lu added that sales were "up considerably" since June, suggesting that people are responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Meat is the real competition

Customers at Hope Tree restaurant, where the meatballs are being served, said that the plant-based meatballs tasted like tofu.

“Actually you can tell that it isn't meat but the feel of it in your mouth is very similar to beef. And I guess that plant-based meat is a little healthier than beef,” Audrey Jiang, 30, told Reuters.

Customers choose the ingredients for their meal at a Hope Tree restaurant which is offering plant-based meatballs produced by Zhenmeat in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. Picture taken September 4, 2020 | Reuters

Ben Cavender, China Market Research Group Director claimed that taste will be the primary signifier of the future of the plant-based market.

"When we interview consumers the vast majority say they're open to trying these products once," he said.

"But the big question is how do they like it? Do they see how they can fit it into their diet on daily basis, whether that's cooking at home or at restaurants? But if they do like it they'll keep buying”, Cavender added.

Zhenmeat’s Lu added that even though there is a lot of competition in the market, the biggest competition was the meat industry itself.

“The most important thing is that our true competitors are not those global giants who have already achieved great success such as Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods,” he said.

"Our true competitor is the whole livestock sector. It's the animal protein industry”, Lu concluded.