'No other options': Poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly back to Russia after treatment

Poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is set to go back to Russia.

Navalny's Spokesperson Kira Yarmysh confirmed that Navalny will return to Russia. "I'll confirm again to everyone: no other options were ever considered”, he said.

Все утро мне пишут журналисты и спрашивают, правда ли, что Алексей планирует вернуться в Россию. Я понимаю причину вопроса, но тем не менее мне странно, что кто-то мог думать иначе.

Russia is still playing coy, suggesting they have ‘questions’ for Germany over Navalny’s alleged poisoning.

The country is still claiming that Navalny left Russia with no traces of poison in his body. Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said, "It is a fact that the moment Alexei Navalny left Russian territory there were no toxins in his system”.

"Therefore, we have many questions to the German side," he added.

Alexei Navalny, the fierce Russian opposition leader is now recovering from an alleged poisoning. Last week, he had come out of a medically induced coma.

Now, he seems to be doing even better. The man who has garnered international attention in the recent weeks posted a picture from the hospital on Tuesday.

"I miss you all"

"Hi, this is Navalny. I miss you all," he wrote on Instagram,. "I can still hardly do anything, but yesterday I could breathe all day on my own. Actually on my own”, he added.

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, Navalny fell sick on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20, after which he was taken to a hospital in the city of Omsk in Siberia following an emergency landing.

As international pressure mounted, he was shifted to Berlin's Charite hospital.

Steffen Seibert, the spokesperson to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on September 2 said that after testing by a military laboratory, it was ascertained that “a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group" was used on Navalny.

Novichok was notoriously famous during the Soviet era, and was also used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter who were then in Britain.

A cholinesterase inhibitor, it is part of a grouping of substances that the doctors had identified in Navalny after he was moved to Germany.