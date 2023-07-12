Top 10 world news: NATO membership row, West to offer long-term security commitments to Ukraine, and more

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a conciliatory tone during the press conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday where he thanked US President Joe Biden and other alliance members for their security commitments. On the other hand, Western countries are going to offer Ukraine a long-term security commitment package on Wednesday (July 12) after NATO's rebuff to Ukraine in giving a clear timeline for joining the alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted the alliance just a day ago for not being swift enough on Ukraine's induction. He will now hold talks with NATO's 31 leaders assembled for the summit in Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

The remarks of Zelensky were in stark contrast to his Tuesday’s statement in which he slammed NATO leaders for failing to provide a specific timeline for Ukraine’s membership. “I can confirm that the results of the summit were good,” Zelensky said. “But if there had been an invitation, they would have been ideal.”

It is expected that the G7 countries will issue a declaration to assure Zelensky on how they will help Ukraine against Russia and deter any new aggression in future. Zelensky, as he arrived for the summit, had said that he wanted to get on the "same page" with NATO over what were the conditions for joining the alliance.

Armed Islamist militants launched an attack on a military base in southern Pakistan on Wednesday. The militants were equipped with firearms, hand grenades, and rockets. At least four soldiers lost their lives in the assault, according to statements from the army and security officials.

China's global ambitions have soared since the start of the 21st Century, decades after the country embarked on a remarkable journey to transform its closed economy into an export-driven economic powerhouse. Much of China's global ambitions hinge on its grand policy -- the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This policy, formulated in 2013, is an amalgamation of infrastructure projects covering Asia, Europe and Africa.

The water level in Yamuna rose to its highest-ever mark on Wednesday, breaking a 44-year-old record, said the officials. As per Delhi Flood Control Department officials, the river swelled to 207.48 metres at 12 noon on Wednesday (12 July) and reached 207.55 metres at 1:00 pm. At 3 pm, it was recorded at 207.66 metres, according to Central Water Commission.

Carlos Alcaraz eased past Italian dark horse Matteo Berrettini, 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3, on Monday (July 10) to reach the last eight of Wimbledon 2023. While he did lose the opening set, he came to his own in the following ones to dominate proceedings and move ahead in the tournament. Meanwhile, Danish player Holger Rune also lost his first set in his face-off versus Grigor Dimitrov and was pushed to a considerable extent before coming on top, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, to reach the quarter-finals where he will now face Alcaraz.

Renowned author Milan Kundera, originally from the Czech Republic and later a French citizen, has peacefully passed away at the age of 94. The demise of this revered icon has left an indescribable void in the hearts of his admirers worldwide. The announcement of his death was made on Wednesday by Czech Television, the public broadcaster of the Czech Republic. Kundera gained immense acclaim for his groundbreaking literary work, particularly his monumental novel, The Unbearable Lightness of Being, published in 1988. Throughout his illustrious career, Kundera fearlessly challenged conventional narrative conventions, delving into the intricate complexities of human existence by skillfully intertwining philosophy, existentialism, and profound introspection.

NASA marked the completion of one year of humanity's 'eye in the sky' James Webb Space Telescope by posting a spectacular new image of birth of Sun-like stars. The image from NAS is of the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex. It is the neatest stellar nursery to Earth.

An aspiring actor who sought guidance on his career from Kevin Spacey alleges that he awoke to find the famous actor engaging in a sexual act with him after being invited to his apartment, reported the BBC. The final individual in a group of four men who have accused the American actor of sexual assault testified at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday. The accuser expressed his fear of approaching the authorities, describing the situation as a metaphorical "David and Goliath" battle. The actor, facing 12 charges of sexual offenses between 2001 and 2013, denies all allegations.