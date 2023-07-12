Russia blocks delivery of aid to rebel-held regions of Syria after vetoing UN vote

The United States has accused Russia of "an act of utter cruelty" after Moscow used its veto power at the UN Security Council to block a nine-month renewal of a cross-border aid deal designed to help people living in rebel-held north-west Syria.

The original deal, first brokered in 2014 to supply aid from Turkey into rebel-held areas of Syria's northwest Idlib Province via the Bab al-Hawa crossing, expired on Monday (July 10). The region is the last stronghold of the jihadist groups and Turkish-backed rebel factions.

Russia, considered an ally of the Syrian government, vetoed the proposal to extend the deal for a nine-month period. Despite 13 of the 15 council members voting for the extension, Moscow had its way.

Afterwards, Russia was only able to win support from trusted ally China, another permanent Security Council member, for a six-month extension.

“It’s a sad moment for the Syrian people. What we have just witnessed, what the world has just witnessed, was an act of utter cruelty," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN.

"Russia owns this failure. And it’s up to them to come to the negotiating table in good faith. The United States will continue to work with all Council members to renew the cross-border mechanism," she added.

WATCH | Tense Russia-US encounter over the skies of Eastern Syria × Why Moscow wants to gut the deal For years, Moscow has attempted to gut the deal. It argues that the deal 'disregards' the will of the Syrian people. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been ferociously against the deliveries saying it is a violation of sovereignty as Damascus never approved of them.

Notably, hundreds of trucks, lorries and other forms of transport pass through Bab al-Hawa to provide aid to 2.7 million civilians, who rely on it for food, shelter and healthcare.

The decision to pull the plug could not have come at a worse time. The region is still reeling from the devastating effects of the earthquake that struck in February, earlier this year, More than 4,500 people were killed while over 50,000 families were displaced.

Although two more crossings were opened in the aftermath of the earthquake, the Bab al-Hawa crossing was responsible was nearly 80 per cent of the aid reaching the troubled area. The two crossings that remain open are scheduled to close in a little over one month's time which could doom for the people living there.

(With inputs from agencies)